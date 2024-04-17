General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

