General Motors (NYSE:GM) vs. Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Critical Contrast

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aston Martin Lagonda Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 General Motors 1 3 11 1 2.75

Profitability

General Motors has a consensus price target of $51.57, indicating a potential upside of 20.92%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than Aston Martin Lagonda Global.

This table compares Aston Martin Lagonda Global and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aston Martin Lagonda Global N/A N/A N/A General Motors 5.89% 14.34% 3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aston Martin Lagonda Global and General Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aston Martin Lagonda Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $171.84 billion 0.29 $10.13 billion $7.31 5.83

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Aston Martin Lagonda Global.

Summary

General Motors beats Aston Martin Lagonda Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Gaydon, the United Kingdom.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

