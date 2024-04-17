GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Up 2.6%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 45,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 137,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get GH Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GHRS

GH Research Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $568.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. RTW Investments LP increased its position in GH Research by 53.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,172 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of GH Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 133,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.