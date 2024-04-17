GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $35.09

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $35.85. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 765,580 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.26.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,882,792.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,340,395.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

