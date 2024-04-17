Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

GILD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. 613,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

