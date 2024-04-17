Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of GLAD opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

