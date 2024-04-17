Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of GLAD opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Capital
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.