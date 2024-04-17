Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
NASDAQ GOODN opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $24.66.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
