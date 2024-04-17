Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.
About Gladstone Commercial
