Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

See Also

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.