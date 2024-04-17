Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $24.66.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
