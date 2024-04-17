Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 225,718 shares.The stock last traded at $27.83 and had previously closed at $27.75.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $721.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

