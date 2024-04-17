Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DAX opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Dax Germany ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 672,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.