Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up about 0.6% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 218,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,762. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.