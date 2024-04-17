Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 657,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Heaven Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Golden Heaven Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Golden Heaven Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDHG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,433. Golden Heaven Group has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

