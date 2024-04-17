GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 531,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 454,416 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Incyte Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.