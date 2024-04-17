Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.50

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 193633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.68).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.74) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.
