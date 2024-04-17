Guidance Point Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.18. 8,672,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,921,758. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

