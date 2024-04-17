Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Short Interest Down 6.4% in March

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 455,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 378,219 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.