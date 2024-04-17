Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Decreased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

