HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $53,556.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,898.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,130,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

