Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.21. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 127,568 shares.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hesai Group
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
