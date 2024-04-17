Hikari Power Ltd Acquires 2,000 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Roche makes up approximately 0.8% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Roche were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Roche by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roche by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,687 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Get Roche alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHHBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.23. 2,180,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,246. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

Roche Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.