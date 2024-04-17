Hikari Power Ltd Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hikari Power Ltd cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,520 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.67.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

