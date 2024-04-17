Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island’s (NASDAQ:CPBI) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 17th

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island’s (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 17th. Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island had issued 4,130,815 shares in its public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $41,308,150 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island Price Performance

Shares of CPBI opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19.

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Grand Island in the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

