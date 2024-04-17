HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.32. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $18.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 214,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

