Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 52532765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

