Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,124. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,972,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

