Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.80. 244,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,188,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.681388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

