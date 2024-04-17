IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 4.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.75. 63,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 273,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 11,568.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at $918,454.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $28,622.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 370.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.