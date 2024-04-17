Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Immatics has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 43.58% and a negative net margin of 179.67%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Immatics by 102.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Immatics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

