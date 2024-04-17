Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.
Shares of IMTX stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Immatics has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.16.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 43.58% and a negative net margin of 179.67%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
