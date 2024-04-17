Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Immatics Price Performance

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Immatics has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 43.58% and a negative net margin of 179.67%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Immatics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Immatics by 102.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Immatics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

