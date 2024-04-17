Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 10.5% in March

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Immutep by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Immutep by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Immutep by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immutep in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immutep by 225.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21,743 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Immutep has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

