Imprint Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 1.7 %

ETR opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

