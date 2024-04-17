Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN INLX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 2,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,999. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.32. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Intellinetics had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Research analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

