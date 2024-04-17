InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 512,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 231,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,796. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

