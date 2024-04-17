Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,398,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,115,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.27. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.