Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.55 Per Share

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Invesco Select UK Equity’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Select UK Equity Stock Performance
LON:IVPU opened at GBX 156.74 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Invesco Select UK Equity has a one year low of GBX 144.62 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 176.18 ($2.19). The firm has a market cap of £106.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,257.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.81.
Invesco Select UK Equity Company Profile
