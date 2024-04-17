Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. 683,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,774. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

