Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 169,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,900,000 after buying an additional 349,788 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 250,834 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after buying an additional 439,977 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 93,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

