Investors Research Corp Cuts Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

HOLI stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLI

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

(Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.