Investors Research Corp Has $32,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after buying an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,227,000 after buying an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

