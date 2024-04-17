Investors Research Corp Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 2,146.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 22.2% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 132,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 33.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.67 and a current ratio of 20.07. The company has a market cap of $492.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.46. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%.

About Acacia Research

(Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.