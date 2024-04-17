Investors Research Corp Sells 1,270 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DHI opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.92 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

