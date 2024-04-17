Investors Research Corp Sells 2,100 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TBI opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.53 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

