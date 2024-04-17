Investors Research Corp Sells 2,100 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Stock Performance
Shares of TBI opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
