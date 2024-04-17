ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ioneer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ioneer Price Performance

NASDAQ IONR opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. ioneer has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

