iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lowered by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,053,252 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

