iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 914,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,304 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

