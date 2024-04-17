iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ISCG traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. 23,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,480. The stock has a market cap of $518.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $46.91.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.