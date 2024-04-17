iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. 519,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

