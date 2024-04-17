iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 126,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 82,222 shares.The stock last traded at $77.66 and had previously closed at $77.75.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $974.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

