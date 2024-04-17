Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 961,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 461,361 shares.The stock last traded at $43.66 and had previously closed at $43.55.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

