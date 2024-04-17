Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 961,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 461,361 shares.The stock last traded at $43.66 and had previously closed at $43.55.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.