Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBSGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 961,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 461,361 shares.The stock last traded at $43.66 and had previously closed at $43.55.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

