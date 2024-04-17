JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Update

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,005. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $21.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,634,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $2,698,610. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

